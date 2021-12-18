 
Kate Middleton ‘is really upset’ by estrangement from Prince Harry

Kate Middleton is reportedly ‘very upset’ by her estranged relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

This news has been brought forward by sources close to People magazine and during her interview with the outlet they admitted that Kate has been “really, really upset about it all.”

Up to this point “Everything with Harry and Meghan has been hugely stressful, but if anything, it's pulled [her and William] closer together.”

The main reason Kate has become so nervous over the unstable nature of their bond is because of her husband. The insider explained, “She was upset about it because [William] was so upset," and "Seeing her husband so distraught was tough."

However, it seems very unlikely that Prince Charles will forgive Harry anytime soon because its reportedly been “really hard for him.”

