 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton ‘in stitches’ over little brother’s distracting antics

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 18, 2021

Kate Middleton ‘in stitches’ over little brother’s distracting antics
Kate Middleton ‘in stitches’ over little brother’s distracting antics

Kate Middleton’s little brother James Middleton has left the royal in stitches with his candid and public antics in church.

The Duchess’ brother inspired fits of giggles from his sister during the Together at Christmas carol special which is due for a release on Christmas Eve.

However, photos from the event have already started making rounds on the internet and many eagle-eyed fans couldn’t stop laughing over the iconic family moments that Kate and James shared during their split-second meeting.

Kate Middleton ‘in stitches’ over little brother’s distracting antics

Even royal commentators spoke out about the family’s fun banter on the Royally Obsessed podcast.

There, hosts Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito dished their thoughts on the adorable moment and claimed, "Did you see the face James made when Kate walked by?

Even Ms Fiorito remarked, "It is classic little brother like scrunched up his nose at her and making a mean face at her and she is laughing and all of her family is there.

Kate Middleton ‘in stitches’ over little brother’s distracting antics

"That must feel so good to have their support and I think William also feels their support... the power of the Middletons clan is like a rock when they need it."

More From Entertainment:

Alec Baldwin’s attorney ‘requested’ search warrant for ‘protection’

Alec Baldwin’s attorney ‘requested’ search warrant for ‘protection’
Olivia Munn welcomes first child with John Mulaney

Olivia Munn welcomes first child with John Mulaney
Nicole Kidman talks about new film 'Being the Ricardos' in latest interview

Nicole Kidman talks about new film 'Being the Ricardos' in latest interview

Over a million people watched new 'Spider-Man' movie at its US theaters: AMC

Over a million people watched new 'Spider-Man' movie at its US theaters: AMC

Jennifer Garner pals slam Ben Affleck for ‘insensitive’ comments

Jennifer Garner pals slam Ben Affleck for ‘insensitive’ comments
Kim Kardashian hits back against the cancel culture: ‘I live my life’

Kim Kardashian hits back against the cancel culture: ‘I live my life’
Hilaria Baldwin demands paparazzi to ‘stay away’ from Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin demands paparazzi to ‘stay away’ from Alec Baldwin
Meghan Markle and Harry donate towards first ever Montecito Car Parade

Meghan Markle and Harry donate towards first ever Montecito Car Parade

Police bag search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s cellphone: report

Police bag search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s cellphone: report
Travis Scott making major revelations since Astroworld tragedy: source

Travis Scott making major revelations since Astroworld tragedy: source
Kim Kardashian ‘does not need’ Kanye West to finalize divorce plea

Kim Kardashian ‘does not need’ Kanye West to finalize divorce plea
BTS’ Jungkook uses Instagram account to promote underrated artist, Justin Park

BTS’ Jungkook uses Instagram account to promote underrated artist, Justin Park

Latest

view all