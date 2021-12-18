Taylor Swift's 'Red' re-release party dubbed 'Covid spreader' after almost 100 test positive

A Taylor Swift album party turned to be a COVID super spreader event after nearly a hundred tested positive last Friday.



The fans were gathered in celebration of the re-release of Taylor's Red 2012 album is now being considered a major spreader event, that took place in Sydney on December 10.



Amid the authorities issued a public health alert on Thursday to even those who have not yet tested positive for the novel coronavirus to isolate themselves.

The New South Wales Ministry of Health said, "On Repeat: Taylor Swift Red Party" at the Metro Theatre from 9 p.m. local time on Friday, Dec. 10 is considered a "close contact" of a positive Covid case and "must immediately get tested and isolate for 7 days."

The health ministry further added it was likely that at least some of the cases identified were the omicron variant.

For those unversed, Swift, 32, wasn’t present at the party instead.