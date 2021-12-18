 
Priyanka Chopra shares the qualms of working alone in the pandemic

The global icon said working in the pandemic got lonely for her

Priyanka Chopra touched upon the various disadvantanges of working amid the ongoing pandemic.

The global icon said it got lonely for her and came as a massive challenge. 

She told Hindustan Times, "Shooting amid the pandemic was one of the hardest things I’ve done. While shooting, we lived in a bubble. You went to the set and came back. So, it was kind of lonely.

She added that shooting amid the pandemic was one of the hardest things she's done," This whole time was emotionally difficult."

The global icon even revealed her biggest takeaway from the pandemic.

"It (the pandemic) has made me appreciate the moments I have in my life, not just in my job. I love my job, but now, after 21 years, it's high time I take some time out for myself."

Pee Cee added that she likes to do things that matter to her now including spending time with family. 

