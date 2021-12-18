 
pakistan
Saturday Dec 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Hina Parvez Butt calls Junaid Safdar 'prince charming'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 18, 2021

Junaid Safdar, the son of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz (left) and PML-N MPA Hina Parvez Butt. — Twitter/File
Junaid Safdar, the son of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz (left) and PML-N MPA Hina Parvez Butt. — Twitter/File

LAHORE: Junaid Safdar, the son of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, celebrated his valima ceremony on Friday, marking an end to his wedding festivities. 

Junaid and his wife, Ayesha Saif, opted for elegant traditional outfits to mark the special occasion. 

The groom opted for a taupe-coloured sherwani, while the bride, Ayesha Saif, looked stunning in a mint-green outfit that she teamed with a tea-pink dupatta. To complete her look, she chose diamond jewellery and minimal makeup.

Related items

Reacting to Junaid's valima look, PML-N MPA Hina Parvez Butt termed him "prince charming!!!", also sharing a photo on Twitter.

The ceremony took place at the Sharif family's Jati Umra residence in Lahore, where the PML-N's top leadership were in attendance, including PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, and PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

More From Pakistan:

Blast in Quetta leaves one dead, 10 injured

Blast in Quetta leaves one dead, 10 injured
ANP's mayoral candidate Umar Khattab Sherani shot dead in DI Khan ahead of local body polls

ANP's mayoral candidate Umar Khattab Sherani shot dead in DI Khan ahead of local body polls
Security forces gun down wanted terrorist in Bajaur operation

Security forces gun down wanted terrorist in Bajaur operation
Here's a look at all the outfits Maryam Nawaz wore at her son's wedding festivities

Here's a look at all the outfits Maryam Nawaz wore at her son's wedding festivities
Watch: What new year resolutions do Malala and her husband have for 2022?

Watch: What new year resolutions do Malala and her husband have for 2022?
Junaid Safdar's wedding: Gill receives flak for likening Marriyum Aurangzeb's outfit to Maryam Nawaz's

Junaid Safdar's wedding: Gill receives flak for likening Marriyum Aurangzeb's outfit to Maryam Nawaz's
The OIC and the Afghanistan conundrum

The OIC and the Afghanistan conundrum
The have-nots in a neoliberal economic system

The have-nots in a neoliberal economic system
Blast in Karachi's Shershah leaves 16 dead, more than a dozen injured

Blast in Karachi's Shershah leaves 16 dead, more than a dozen injured
OIC conference: Pakistan hopes for consensus on Afghanistan crisis

OIC conference: Pakistan hopes for consensus on Afghanistan crisis
KP braces for local body elections tomorrow

KP braces for local body elections tomorrow

Latest

view all