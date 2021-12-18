Hina Parvez Butt calls Junaid Safdar 'prince charming'

Junaid Safdar, the son of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz (left) and PML-N MPA Hina Parvez Butt. — Twitter/File

LAHORE: Junaid Safdar, the son of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, celebrated his valima ceremony on Friday, marking an end to his wedding festivities.



Junaid and his wife, Ayesha Saif, opted for elegant traditional outfits to mark the special occasion.

The groom opted for a taupe-coloured sherwani, while the bride, Ayesha Saif, looked stunning in a mint-green outfit that she teamed with a tea-pink dupatta. To complete her look, she chose diamond jewellery and minimal makeup.

Reacting to Junaid's valima look, PML-N MPA Hina Parvez Butt termed him "prince charming!!!", also sharing a photo on Twitter.



The ceremony took place at the Sharif family's Jati Umra residence in Lahore, where the PML-N's top leadership were in attendance, including PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, and PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.