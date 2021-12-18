 
pakistan
Saturday Dec 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Junaid Safdar's wedding: Gill receives flak for likening Marriyum Aurangzeb's outfit to Maryam Nawaz's

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 18, 2021

  • Shahbaz Gill receives heavy criticism on a tweet comparing Maryam Nawaz, Marriyum Aurangzeb's outfits.
  • Tweet said that Maryam has given Marriyum a hand-me-down dress.
  • Gill deletes tweet.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill has received heavy criticism for commenting on PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb's outfit at the baraat of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar.

He compared Marriyum's outfit with one Maryam was photographed wearing some time in the past.

Gill said that Maryam handed her "used clothes" to Marriyum and that the Sharif family treats its close members as "slaves".

He did not stop there and went on to say that Maryam "gets her clothes designed by expensive Pakistani and Indian designers while giving old  clothes to Marriyum Aurangzeb". 

The tweet evoked sharp reactions from netizens and was later deleted by Gill.

— Photo: Screenshot
— Photo: Screenshot 

Journalist Benazir Shah tweeted saying: "It is troubling that the ruling party thinks Mr Gill is a good fit for any public office."

Social media user, Saman Amjad, wrote about a student who refused to receive her degree from Gill at a convocation and said that she made the right decision as he is "illiterate".

Journalist Zebunnisa Burki simply stated: "Special Assistant to the PM."

Another user wrote: "[...] no matter how educated a person is, if the upbringing isn’t good, one can never be a decent person!!"

Another netizen, replying to Benazir Shah, wrote that it is not the ruling party but "PM Imran Khan himself" who thinks that Gill is a good fit for the office "to represent his true mindset".

This is not the first time Gill has negatively commented on the Sharif family's outfits.

He previously called Captain Safdar a "waiter", criticising his choice of attire at Junaid Safdar's wedding reception.

