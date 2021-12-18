 
Sofia Vergara floors fans with her fabulous photo

Actress Sofia Vergara, who loves sharing sizzling snaps, left fans awestruck with her latest snap.

The 49-year-old television producer, presenter and model delighted her admirers as she posed in a tiny outfit, reclining in a leather chair and with her long, dark locks worn loose.

The Modern Family star threw it back to the noughties when she shared a fabulous photo on Instagram on Friday.

The Colombian actress simply captioned it: "#tbt Los Angeles early 2000's."

It didn't take long for fans to rush in with compliments, with one wrote: "Just as beautiful today as then."

Another added: "But now, I think you look more beautiful."

Several others gushed over her stunning appearance . Her sky-high heels and more took the opportunity to tell her they miss Modern Family.

Sofia Vergara has been enjoying plenty of time with her real, off-screen family, and recently shared snapshots and videos from her Thanksgiving with her loved ones.

