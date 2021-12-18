 
Showbiz
Saturday Dec 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Ayesha Omar's controversial dance at wedding sparks fury

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 18, 2021

Watch: Ayesha Omars controversial dance at wedding sparks fury
Watch: Ayesha Omar's controversial dance at wedding sparks fury

Actor Ayesha Omar has found herself in trouble after a video of her dancing at a wedding goes viral.

Ayesha, who has slipped into a black sleeveless lehanga choli, danced to Munni Badnaam on a friend's wedding.

"So much fun this was. barely practiced our dance together with my mad mad work schedule. But managed even with a glass bangle piece stuck in my left foot anddddd Little bros didn’t drop me. Thank God," commented Ayesha on her steps after Galaxy Lollywood shared her clip on their official Instagram page.

The Bulbulay star's fans however were quick to respond to her dance, deeming it unfit and exposing.

Take a look:


More From Showbiz:

Areeba Habib reveals her wedding date, posts adorable snaps of invitation

Areeba Habib reveals her wedding date, posts adorable snaps of invitation
Watch: Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa drop sizzling 'Dance Meri Rani' teaser

Watch: Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa drop sizzling 'Dance Meri Rani' teaser
Zaid Ali receives praise from Sushmita Sen on remake of iconic ‘Main Hoon Na’ scene

Zaid Ali receives praise from Sushmita Sen on remake of iconic ‘Main Hoon Na’ scene
Sarmad Khoosat’s ‘Zindagi Tamasha’ get a release date

Sarmad Khoosat’s ‘Zindagi Tamasha’ get a release date

Sidharth Malhotra to star with Disha Patani, Raashi Khanna in ‘Yodha’

Sidharth Malhotra to star with Disha Patani, Raashi Khanna in ‘Yodha’
Ayan Mukerji reveals why things in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhat’s lives were delayed

Ayan Mukerji reveals why things in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhat’s lives were delayed

Ananya Panday trolls her own outfit from latest photoshoot, see post

Ananya Panday trolls her own outfit from latest photoshoot, see post
In Pictures: Mushk Kaleem dazzles in maroon for her baraat

In Pictures: Mushk Kaleem dazzles in maroon for her baraat
Deepika Padoukone reflects same energy as Kapil Dev’s wife, says Kabir Khan

Deepika Padoukone reflects same energy as Kapil Dev’s wife, says Kabir Khan
Priyanka Chopra says working during pandemic was the ‘hardest thing’

Priyanka Chopra says working during pandemic was the ‘hardest thing’
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to fly off to New Delhi for final shooting of 'Tiger 3'

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to fly off to New Delhi for final shooting of 'Tiger 3'

Viral: When Katrina Kaif admitted she owes career to Salman Khan

Viral: When Katrina Kaif admitted she owes career to Salman Khan

Latest

view all