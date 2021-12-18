 
entertainment
Britney Spears' lawyer slams Jamie Spears' 'bullying and attacks'

Britney Spears’ lawyer has called out Jamie Spears’ “bullying and attacks” towards the singer.

The lawyer got candid about it all during his interview with Variety magazine.

There he issued a statement that read, "Rather than bullying and attacking his daughter, even as he claims to 'love' her.”

“It would be far more appropriate for Mr. Spears and his lawyer to focus on answering the following fundamental questions, to start, which we have been asking for months: As a suspended conservator, will he now return the millions of dollars in combined salary and commissions from Britney's work that he paid himself before he was suspended?”

He also questioned, “What were the total amounts he received from his daughter's estate? Why did he approve a $500,000 payment to Tri Star after Britney went on hiatus?”

“Does he have any evidence to refute the allegations in the extensive New York Times expose regarding a listening device being placed in his adult daughter's bedroom?”

