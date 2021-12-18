 
entertainment
Katy Perry admits she ‘always gives’ fashion advice to Orlando Bloom

Singer and songwriter Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are a lot more than partners in love, the duo also communicates ‘ruthlessly’ when it comes to each other’s fashion choices.

The singer made this revelation during her most recent interview with E! News' Daily Pop show for this Friday’s episode.

There Perry explained that her fiancé even gives her advice for her upcoming Las Vegas Residency and admitted, "Yesterday he was shooting something and he was in full armor. We talked about the costumes and the makeup.

Not only that, "Or I'll have a fitting going to something, he'll ask me for notes and I'll show him this. It's fun. "

The singer even admitted that Bloom never shies away from giving his honest opinion and added, "We tell each other the truth. I'm like 'Babe don't wear that. You look like, something, don't'."

Perry even dropped hints regarding some of her upcoming looks for the event and admitted, "The wigs are not gonna be as wild as they have been in the past. I gave the people what they wanted. I went back to the black hair so I'm just gonna blow that out. It's gonna be a big, old thing. It's gonna be a little sexy.”

