Ellen Pompeo on forging a new path amid ‘Grey’s Anatomys’ wrap up

Ellen Pompeo recently wore her heart on her sleeve and addressed her intentions as well as plans for the future following news of Grey’s Anatomy wrapping up for good.

Pompeo weighed in on her intentions for Grey’s Anatomy while speaking with Insider.

There she started off by admitting, "I've been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end.”

But at the same time "I feel like I'm the super naive one who keeps saying, 'But what's the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?'"

However, Pompeo only ever receives one reaction and it revolves around how much the show racks in. she explained how "Everyone's like, 'Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.'"

But while the actor continues to work on the cast, she has bigger aspirations and intends to reinvent herself, away from the raging success of the two decade long historic series.

While dishing over her new venture in the pharmaceutical field she admitted, "I saw this as a pretty interesting opportunity to be a part of a startup that was addressing some real issues that we have.”

Even though the star feels she is “no expert on social justice by any means” she tries having difficult conversations surrounding medicine and pharmaceuticals whenever possible.

She also tries exposing her kids to "examples of other people being active in fighting for things that matter, rather than trying to tell them what to do."

Plus "I like to point out how many good people there are really working hard to try to make significant change in whatever areas they're passionate about.”