 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Olivia Munn gives birth to baby boy

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 18, 2021

Olivia Munn gives birth to baby boy

Olivia Munn gave birth to her first baby with comedian John Mulaney, people.com reported on Saturday.

Citing a source, the website reported that Munn, 41, and Mulaney, 39 welcomed a baby boy on November 25.

The couple's representative did not return calls for comments.

During a recent interview, Mulaney revealed that he and Munn were expecting.

He said, "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible."


The comedian added, "And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!" While thanking Meyers for having him on the show.

He  said  "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery."

More From Entertainment:

Queen’s Coronation Crown is one of her impressive collection of jewels

Queen’s Coronation Crown is one of her impressive collection of jewels
Kendall Jenner cuts a wintry chic figure as she steps out in Beverly Hills ahead of Christmas

Kendall Jenner cuts a wintry chic figure as she steps out in Beverly Hills ahead of Christmas
Tom Holland's 'Spider-man' sets opening-day pandemic record for theaters

Tom Holland's 'Spider-man' sets opening-day pandemic record for theaters
'Vikings' Lagertha actress turns 44

'Vikings' Lagertha actress turns 44
Christmas decorations have regal flavour after Queen Elizabeth axes family party

Christmas decorations have regal flavour after Queen Elizabeth axes family party

Prince Charles's charity donations increased due to Prince Harry's statement?

Prince Charles's charity donations increased due to Prince Harry's statement?

Victoria Beckham gives fans glimpse at her dazzling Christmas tree: 'Elf is back'

Victoria Beckham gives fans glimpse at her dazzling Christmas tree: 'Elf is back'
Ellen Pompeo on forging a new path amid ‘Grey’s Anatomys’ wrap up

Ellen Pompeo on forging a new path amid ‘Grey’s Anatomys’ wrap up
Katy Perry admits she ‘always gives’ fashion advice to Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry admits she ‘always gives’ fashion advice to Orlando Bloom
Britney Spears’ lawyer slams Jamie Spears’ ‘bullying and attacks'

Britney Spears’ lawyer slams Jamie Spears’ ‘bullying and attacks'
Priyanka Chopra recalls watching ‘The Matrix’ for the first-time in 1999

Priyanka Chopra recalls watching ‘The Matrix’ for the first-time in 1999

Meghan Markle's new photo sparks fury, fans hit back at critics

Meghan Markle's new photo sparks fury, fans hit back at critics

Latest

view all