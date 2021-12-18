Olivia Munn gives birth to baby boy

Olivia Munn gave birth to her first baby with comedian John Mulaney, people.com reported on Saturday.

Citing a source, the website reported that Munn, 41, and Mulaney, 39 welcomed a baby boy on November 25.

The couple's representative did not return calls for comments.

During a recent interview, Mulaney revealed that he and Munn were expecting.

He said, "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible."





The comedian added, "And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!" While thanking Meyers for having him on the show.

He said "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery."