Sunday Dec 19 2021
Jana Kramer 'is afraid to go public' with future relationships after Mike Caussin split

Sunday Dec 19, 2021

Jana Kramer recently got candid about her fears around relationships, in light of how things ended between her and Mike Caussin earlier.

Kramer got candid about her plans for her newly kindled romance in a podcast episode for Wine Down.

She started off by admitting, "I feel like there's no way that someone can be honest and that it can be good…. I think I'm so afraid of, like, I'm used to just war and not being on steady ground.”

She also went on to say, "My therapist said, 'You're used to standing in sand so you can never really get your footing,' so when something can be, or looks like it could be steady, it's like, 'Oh that freaks me out,' like, 'That can't be real'."

"For seven years, I was always waiting for the other shoe to drop. Clearly, there's another shoe to drop and I don't want to be fooled again."

One of the biggest reasons Kramer is embarrassed about going public with her future relationships is because "I don't want to be embarrassed again."

"I was mortified with the stuff that came out with my ex and I. I tried to change the narrative because I believed that we could have made it work but I also, when it happened again, now I look like a [expletive] idiot."

Before concluding she also went on to add, "I look like a girl who should have left a long time ago. I felt stupid and I don't want that to happen again. I'm so afraid."

