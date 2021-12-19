Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘growing closer’ due to rift: report

Insiders recently stepped forward with news regarding Prince William and Kate Middleton’s shared grievances for 2021.



According to an inside source close to People magazine, there are a few hard aspects about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s public feud that has hit the Cambridge’s in the worst way possible.

But with Christmas approaching very soon, sources claim the couple has managed to take it all in stride and are continuing to grow together through it all.

According to sources, "Everything that happened with Harry and Meghan was extremely stressful, but it actually brought them closer together.”

But that is not to say Kate wasn’t deeply impacted, insiders claim, "She was upset because William was too” and “Seeing her husband so distraught was difficult."

While many feel Prince Harry and Prince William have grown distant due to their rift, Steward Pearce believes “The two gentlemen we're talking about, because they are gentle men, they are not bound by a rift.”

He told Royally Us, "They had a disagreement like all siblings do, a minor disagreement and, with the development of their own specific responsibilities in relation to their own wives, their families and also to the area of interest or responsibility that they've taken over.”

“They’ve just moved in slightly different directions from how they used to be when they were the cavalier happy-go-lucky very smiley immensely jokey competitive Wills and Harry.”