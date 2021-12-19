 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 19 2021
Spider Man producer 'warned' Tom Holland, Zendaya not to date: 'Don’t go there'

Sunday Dec 19, 2021

Spider Man producer 'warned' Tom Holland, Zendaya not to date: 'Don’t go there'

Spider Man producer Amy Pascal says that she had warned Tom Holland, Zendaya and all the previous franchise co-star not to date each other.  

In an interview with the New York Times, Pascal revealed she took both the actos aside ahead of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, advising them not to date. “I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture. Don’t go there — just don’t. Try not to,” she said.

Pascal revealed that the duo went on to ignore her and eventually started dating earlier in 2021.

Pascal also added that he gave the same advice to Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone but they ended up seeing each other too. 

“I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It can just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me,” 

