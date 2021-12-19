 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 19 2021
By
Web Desk

In pictures: Priyanka Chopra marks 'The Matrix Resurrections' premiere in style, greets in Namaste

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 19, 2021

Priyanka Chopra marks The Matrix Resurrections premiere in style
Priyanka Chopra marks 'The Matrix Resurrections' premiere in style

Global diva Priyanka Chopra stole the limelight during The Matrix Resurrections premiere when she greeted the audience with a Namaste.

The Sky Is Pink actor joined the co-stars of her upcoming film at the film’s premiere in California, US. The actor looked stunning in a blingy gown as she walked the Red Carpet alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, and others.

In the viral pictures and videos shared on the paparazzi account, one can see Priyanka greeting Jada and a few others with a hug as well as greeting the audience with a namaste, keeping her Indian traditions intact.


Priyanka appeared in silver and crimson gown with a high cut on one shoulder. Jada was dressed in a pink ruffled gown with ear accessories. At one point, the Desi Girl was also clicked when she helped her co-star with her dress.

Have a look:


For those unversed, in The Matrix Resurrections, Priyanka Chopra essays the role of Sati, with Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, and Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe. 

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra dazzles in a silver off-shoulder gown at ‘The Matrix’ premiere

Priyanka Chopra dazzles in a silver off-shoulder gown at ‘The Matrix’ premiere

Sophie Turner in trouble with in-laws after 'Purity Ring' roast

Sophie Turner in trouble with in-laws after 'Purity Ring' roast
Spider Man producer 'warned' Tom Holland, Zendaya not to date: 'Don’t go there'

Spider Man producer 'warned' Tom Holland, Zendaya not to date: 'Don’t go there'
'If Diana were here,' she would be happy to see Harry with Meghan: Sarah Ferguson

'If Diana were here,' she would be happy to see Harry with Meghan: Sarah Ferguson
Tom Holland thinks Pete Davidson is dating mom Kris Jenner, instead of Kim Kardashian

Tom Holland thinks Pete Davidson is dating mom Kris Jenner, instead of Kim Kardashian
Katy Perry grateful she didn’t ‘die in a ditch somewhere’ after early fame: report

Katy Perry grateful she didn’t ‘die in a ditch somewhere’ after early fame: report
Royal Family ‘moving away’ from typical duties: report

Royal Family ‘moving away’ from typical duties: report
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘growing closer’ due to rift: report

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘growing closer’ due to rift: report
Jana Kramer ‘is afraid to go public’ with future relationships after Mike Caussin split

Jana Kramer ‘is afraid to go public’ with future relationships after Mike Caussin split
Alec Baldwin’s instance over search warrants ‘is not cooperation’: legal expert

Alec Baldwin’s instance over search warrants ‘is not cooperation’: legal expert
Brad Pitt ‘trying to stay positive’ despite bitter custody battle fallout

Brad Pitt ‘trying to stay positive’ despite bitter custody battle fallout
Olivia Munn gives birth to baby boy

Olivia Munn gives birth to baby boy

Latest

view all