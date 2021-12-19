In pictures: Priyanka Chopra marks 'The Matrix Resurrections' premiere in style, greets in Namaste

Priyanka Chopra marks 'The Matrix Resurrections' premiere in style

Global diva Priyanka Chopra stole the limelight during The Matrix Resurrections premiere when she greeted the audience with a Namaste.

The Sky Is Pink actor joined the co-stars of her upcoming film at the film’s premiere in California, US. The actor looked stunning in a blingy gown as she walked the Red Carpet alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, and others.

In the viral pictures and videos shared on the paparazzi account, one can see Priyanka greeting Jada and a few others with a hug as well as greeting the audience with a namaste, keeping her Indian traditions intact.







Priyanka appeared in silver and crimson gown with a high cut on one shoulder. Jada was dressed in a pink ruffled gown with ear accessories. At one point, the Desi Girl was also clicked when she helped her co-star with her dress.



Have a look:





For those unversed, in The Matrix Resurrections, Priyanka Chopra essays the role of Sati, with Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, and Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe.