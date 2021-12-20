 
entertainment
Monday Dec 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears’ dad Jamie Spears got a loan $40K before conservatorship

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 20, 2021

Britney Spears’ dad Jamie Spears got a loan $40K before conservatorship
Britney Spears’ dad Jamie Spears got a loan $40K before conservatorship

Pop icon Britney Spears’s dad Jamie Spears reportedly received a loan of around $40K days before her conservatorship began, nearly 13 years before.

This news has been brought to light in a report by The New York Times and according to their findings, the loan was given to Mr Spears just days before he put his daughter into a conservatorship back in 2008.

The money was given by embattled business manager Lou Taylor‘s firm, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group.

This was done around the time Britney was to be hospitalized on an involuntary psychiatric hold.

Within the days during her admission, Jamie put in a petition to be awarded control of his daughter’s estate and personal assets.

The approval was quite promptly awarded but the reasons for his motives are still unclear since he previously filed for bankruptcy before the entire motion was set in place.

While referencing the news National Guardianship Association president Anthony Palmieri told the Times. “It makes me wonder where the allegiance lies.”

“Is the conservator making decisions in the best interest of the conservatee or the business manager who they owe a debt to? It reeks of conflict of interest.”

It is important to note however that Taylor’s lawyer revealed that Jamie had paid them back the loan amount in full and that it has “had no affect on Tri Star’s work for the estate in later years.”

More From Entertainment:

Scarlett Johansson recalls ‘awe inspiring’ moment with Judge Judy

Scarlett Johansson recalls ‘awe inspiring’ moment with Judge Judy
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger ‘always hoped’ for more kids: source

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger ‘always hoped’ for more kids: source
Scott Disick wants Kim Kardashian to move on with Pete Davidson?

Scott Disick wants Kim Kardashian to move on with Pete Davidson?
'Original member' of anti-Meghan Markle hate group exposed

'Original member' of anti-Meghan Markle hate group exposed

Piers Morgan reveals truth about his naked fireplace picture

Piers Morgan reveals truth about his naked fireplace picture
Larsa Pippen addresses former feud with Kim Kardashian: ‘Its our families’

Larsa Pippen addresses former feud with Kim Kardashian: ‘Its our families’
Scarlett Johansson reveals daughter ‘has no interest’ in little brother

Scarlett Johansson reveals daughter ‘has no interest’ in little brother
Kanye West’s presidential run ‘secretly run’ by GOP Elites

Kanye West’s presidential run ‘secretly run’ by GOP Elites
Alec Baldwin denies demanding ‘bigger gun’ prior to ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin denies demanding ‘bigger gun’ prior to ‘Rust’ shooting
Jennifer Lopez denies ‘offended stance’ to Ben Affleck’s comments on Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez denies ‘offended stance’ to Ben Affleck’s comments on Jennifer Garner
Prince Harry and Meghan failing in US; Queen, William and Kate Middleton gaining popularity

Prince Harry and Meghan failing in US; Queen, William and Kate Middleton gaining popularity
Prince William, Kate Middleton fairing better than Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William, Kate Middleton fairing better than Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Latest

view all