 
entertainment
Monday Dec 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Katherine Schwarzenegger highlights her blessings as a mother

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 20, 2021

Katherine Schwarzenegger dishes over the blessings of motherhood
Katherine Schwarzenegger dishes over the blessings of motherhood

Katherine Schwarzenegger recently wore her heart on her sleeve and shed some light on some of the blessings she’s seen coming her way since embracing motherhood.

She addressed it all while appearing in People Magazine’s Every Day podcast and was also quoted saying, "I've always wanted to be a mom and I have always really looked forward to this time in my life and been really excited about it. And I feel really just so blessed to be able to experience it and also experience it with my husband, and she's just the best."

"Lyla is the best baby and she's so happy and so smiley, and I know how lucky I am. I'm so grateful to be able to experience it and also be able to see my parents’ step into the role as grandparents, my two brothers as uncles, and my sister as such a hands-on aunt. It's been a really beautiful time and experience, and she's changed my life for the better."

During the course of her interview the author also dished over how she has sectioned off parenting duties with Chris Pratt and added, "I wouldn't say that we've kind of nailed down a good balancing act of, 'Can you watch her for a second while I run and do some work?' 'Can you watch her while I run to do this?' but it's so fun.”

“I love taking her everywhere with me and having her here in my office when I'm doing work. She's like my little buddy and comes out everywhere with me.”

More From Entertainment:

Jessie J reveals dream of finding the ‘love of my life’

Jessie J reveals dream of finding the ‘love of my life’
Britney Spears’ dad Jamie Spears got a loan $40K before conservatorship

Britney Spears’ dad Jamie Spears got a loan $40K before conservatorship
Scarlett Johansson recalls ‘awe inspiring’ moment with Judge Judy

Scarlett Johansson recalls ‘awe inspiring’ moment with Judge Judy
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger ‘always hoped’ for more kids: source

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger ‘always hoped’ for more kids: source
Scott Disick wants Kim Kardashian to move on with Pete Davidson?

Scott Disick wants Kim Kardashian to move on with Pete Davidson?
'Original member' of anti-Meghan Markle hate group exposed

'Original member' of anti-Meghan Markle hate group exposed

Piers Morgan reveals truth about his naked fireplace picture

Piers Morgan reveals truth about his naked fireplace picture
Larsa Pippen addresses former feud with Kim Kardashian: ‘Its our families’

Larsa Pippen addresses former feud with Kim Kardashian: ‘Its our families’
Scarlett Johansson reveals daughter ‘has no interest’ in little brother

Scarlett Johansson reveals daughter ‘has no interest’ in little brother
Kanye West’s presidential run ‘secretly run’ by GOP Elites

Kanye West’s presidential run ‘secretly run’ by GOP Elites
Alec Baldwin denies demanding ‘bigger gun’ prior to ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin denies demanding ‘bigger gun’ prior to ‘Rust’ shooting
Jennifer Lopez denies ‘offended stance’ to Ben Affleck’s comments on Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez denies ‘offended stance’ to Ben Affleck’s comments on Jennifer Garner

Latest

view all