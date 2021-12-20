 
Showbiz
Monday Dec 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Aishwarya Rai summoned by authorities in Panama Papers leak case

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 20, 2021

Aishwarya Rai summoned by authorities in Panama Papers leak case
Aishwarya Rai summoned by authorities in Panama Papers leak case

Indian actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is in hot waters after being notified to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in Panama Papers expose, showing that several prominent personalities in India had floated companies in tax havens.

As per India Today, Rai is expected to visit a designated Investigating Officer in Delhi. Although the leaks expose prominent personalities with off-shore companies, it is not confirmed what charges does Rai fall under.

Rai was one of several prominent personalities named in The Indian Express-ICIJ 2016 Panama Papers expose. The agencies are pursuing the case against the Bachchans who, records indicate, floated an offshore entity, Amic Partners Limited, in the British Virgin Islands in 2005.

The 48-year-old has earlier been called by the authorities twice. “Let us wait and see if she responds to the third summons and comes,” an official tells India Today.

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt shares adorable photo with her pet cat: See post

Alia Bhatt shares adorable photo with her pet cat: See post
Kartik Aaryan pokes fun at co-star Kriti Sanon in new post

Kartik Aaryan pokes fun at co-star Kriti Sanon in new post
Watch: Away from Taimur, Kareena Kapoor shares his first steps on birthday

Watch: Away from Taimur, Kareena Kapoor shares his first steps on birthday
Anushka Sharma launches note for Indian media about Vamika's photos

Anushka Sharma launches note for Indian media about Vamika's photos
Salman Khan announces 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2'

Salman Khan announces 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2'

Coke Studio Season 14: Complete list of artists dropped!

Coke Studio Season 14: Complete list of artists dropped!
Mushk Kaleem makes a contemporary reception bride in white: Photos

Mushk Kaleem makes a contemporary reception bride in white: Photos
Maya Ali adds name to Filmfare's Most Influential Women 2021

Maya Ali adds name to Filmfare's Most Influential Women 2021
Indian singer AP Dhillon denies reports of upcoming Pakistan concerts

Indian singer AP Dhillon denies reports of upcoming Pakistan concerts
Katrina Kaif showcases her mehendi picture with a glimpse of her honeymoon destination

Katrina Kaif showcases her mehendi picture with a glimpse of her honeymoon destination
Akshay Kumar makes hilarious comment on Govinda and Krushna Abhishek beef

Akshay Kumar makes hilarious comment on Govinda and Krushna Abhishek beef
Parineeti Chopra slams Talent Show for unofficially featuring her as judge

Parineeti Chopra slams Talent Show for unofficially featuring her as judge

Latest

view all