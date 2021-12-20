Aishwarya Rai summoned by authorities in Panama Papers leak case

Indian actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is in hot waters after being notified to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in Panama Papers expose, showing that several prominent personalities in India had floated companies in tax havens.

As per India Today, Rai is expected to visit a designated Investigating Officer in Delhi. Although the leaks expose prominent personalities with off-shore companies, it is not confirmed what charges does Rai fall under.

Rai was one of several prominent personalities named in The Indian Express-ICIJ 2016 Panama Papers expose. The agencies are pursuing the case against the Bachchans who, records indicate, floated an offshore entity, Amic Partners Limited, in the British Virgin Islands in 2005.

The 48-year-old has earlier been called by the authorities twice. “Let us wait and see if she responds to the third summons and comes,” an official tells India Today.