Alia Bhatt shares adorable photo with her pet cat: See post

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with her fans however this time a cool cat accompanied the star in her recent post.

The Raazi actor took to her Instagram on Monday and shared a loveable picture with her cat Edward along with a closer shot of her room.

Sharing the picture with her white Persian cat, the 28-year-old actor wrote, “IRL (in real life)." Besides that, she also added a monkey emoji in the caption.

In the selfie, Alia was seen lying down on her bed with her pet, as both of them posed for the camera. The photo also gave a glimpse of her bedroom which showcased a Victorian-style copper-coloured mirror with two lamps on both sides.



Actor Huma Qureshi also reacted to her post and dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.



One fan said, "Ranbir Kapoor billi kaise bann gaya? (How did Ranbir Kapoor turn into a cat?)”

The photo comes after Alia wrapped up her Hyderabad tour for her forthcoming film Brahmastra with her beau and co-actor Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.