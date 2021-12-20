 
entertainment
Monday Dec 20 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Modern day Santa:’ Kanye West donates 4000 toys ahead of Christmas holidays

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 20, 2021

‘Modern day Santa:’ Kanye West donates 4000 toys ahead of Christmas holidays
‘Modern day Santa:’ Kanye West donates 4000 toys ahead of Christmas holidays

Popular American rapper Kanye West gets into festive spirit for this holiday season. The songwriter has won over hearts of millions, setting a perfect example of giving back to those in need this Christmas.

The Donda rapper, 44, was dubbed a “modern day Santa Claus” by a charity after he donated almost 4000 toys to a community toy drive in Chicago.

“I’m so proud that Kanye is, once again, responding to our request to help the children of Englewood and beyond,” Chicago Alderman Stephanie Coleman told ABC7.

“He is no stranger to our community,” she continued. “His presence has always been felt in our neighbourhoods and he loves visiting, but this Christmas he has truly been our modern-day Santa Claus.”

Apart from Ye singer, the toys were also donated by local business owners and leaders of the community among those in need.

After making a surprise appearance at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event, this is the second time in recent weeks that the Flashing Lights singer’s fans have witnessed his philanthropic side.

More From Entertainment:

Queen has 'sleepless nights' when Prince William, family travel by helicopter

Queen has 'sleepless nights' when Prince William, family travel by helicopter
Former Spice Girl Mel B set to receive Order of the British Empire

Former Spice Girl Mel B set to receive Order of the British Empire

Billie Eilish says goodbye to her teens with birthday photos: '20'

Billie Eilish says goodbye to her teens with birthday photos: '20'
Compatibility expert dissects Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's relationship

Compatibility expert dissects Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's relationship

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make generous donation ahead of Christmas

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make generous donation ahead of Christmas
Queen makes move to ensure Prince Harry, Meghan Markle don't get throne

Queen makes move to ensure Prince Harry, Meghan Markle don't get throne
Over 700,000 attend Saudi Arabia's prime music festival

Over 700,000 attend Saudi Arabia's prime music festival

Prince William loves playing THIS game with his kids on Christmas

Prince William loves playing THIS game with his kids on Christmas

Hailey Baldwin appears to get a ‘New York’ tattoo behind her ear

Hailey Baldwin appears to get a ‘New York’ tattoo behind her ear
Buckingham Palace in 'sticky situation' over Meghan Markle bullying investigation

Buckingham Palace in 'sticky situation' over Meghan Markle bullying investigation
Kate Middleton dons 2019 Pakistan tour dress in recent appearance

Kate Middleton dons 2019 Pakistan tour dress in recent appearance

‘One Tree Hill’ star Chad Michael Murray teases reboot idea

‘One Tree Hill’ star Chad Michael Murray teases reboot idea

Latest

view all