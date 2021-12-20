 
Showbiz
Monday Dec 20 2021
Sanjay Dutt wants Rajkumar Hirani to make ‘Munna Bhai 3’

Monday Dec 20, 2021

Dutt says he is tired of requesting Raju Hirani to make a third film in the hit comedy franchise
Sanjay Dutt has enlisted the help of his fans to try and persuade filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani to make a third Munna Bhai film, reported The Deccan Herald.

On the occasion of his 2003 comedy hit Munna Bhai M.B.B.S clocking 18 years since its release, Dutt addressed crowds at the 'Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav' in Nagpur saying that he is all up for a third instalment.

“I am tired of requesting Raju Hirani many times. Since he hails from Nagpur, I appeal to Nagpurians to press him for making Munna Bhai 3 franchise,” said Dutt.

His statement was greeted with a loud applause, cementing the fact that fans are also just as excited to see a third film in the Munna Bhai franchise.

A sequel, titled Lage Raho Munna Bhai, was released in 2006. 

