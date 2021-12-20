Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make generous donation ahead of Christmas

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex donated to the Annual Montecito Car Parade of Lights as an early present

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making sure to spread joy this holiday season with Christmas gifts in the form of generous donations.

According to The Montecito Journal, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dipped into their wallets to donate to the first Annual Montecito Car Parade of Lights as an early Christmas present.

The couple, who also sponsored the whole event, were among the first to make a donation.

The Montecito Car Parade featured brightly lit cars whizzing through the town as Santa Claus threw sweets to children from an antique fire engine right at the end of the parade.

The Duchess herself was also spotted in Montecito on Friday, stepping out to shop ahead of the festive season.