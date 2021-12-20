Spider-Man: No Way Home producer warned Zendaya, Tom Holland not to date

Spider-Man: No Way Home producer reportedly had warned the pair against dating during the entire filming process for the movie.

The producer, Amy Pascal addressed her intentions behind the warning and told The New York Times that she feared Zendaya and Tom Holland would “complicate things” if they decided to date.

She was also quoted telling the outlet, "I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture. Don't go there — just don't. Try not to."

“I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma," she added. "It can just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me."

News of Zendaya and Tom Holland’s romance was broken by sources close to July 2017 but official confirmation came much later, in 2021.