 
entertainment
Monday Dec 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Spider-Man: No Way Home producer warned Zendaya, Tom Holland not to date

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 20, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home producer warned Zendaya, Tom Holland not to date

Spider-Man: No Way Home producer reportedly had warned the pair against dating during the entire filming process for the movie.

The producer, Amy Pascal addressed her intentions behind the warning and told The New York Times that she feared Zendaya and Tom Holland would “complicate things” if they decided to date.

She was also quoted telling the outlet, "I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture. Don't go there — just don't. Try not to."

“I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma," she added. "It can just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me."

News of Zendaya and Tom Holland’s romance was broken by sources close to July 2017 but official confirmation came much later, in 2021.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle excited to attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle excited to attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations?
Emma Watson tears up over Hogwarts return in new trailer

Emma Watson tears up over Hogwarts return in new trailer
Tom Holland lauds Elizabeth Olsen for tutoring him on setting boundaries

Tom Holland lauds Elizabeth Olsen for tutoring him on setting boundaries
Kanye West turns Santa for Chicago kids with toy donation

Kanye West turns Santa for Chicago kids with toy donation
Kanye West holds special place in Victoria Beckham's heart

Kanye West holds special place in Victoria Beckham's heart
Ben Affleck proves his love to Jennifer Lopez by insulting Jennifer Garner?

Ben Affleck proves his love to Jennifer Lopez by insulting Jennifer Garner?
Twitter erupts over fears Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to rule UK

Twitter erupts over fears Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to rule UK
Kim Kardashian invites Pete Davidson to attend mum Kris Jenner's Christmas party

Kim Kardashian invites Pete Davidson to attend mum Kris Jenner's Christmas party
Keanu Reeves once wore Dolly Parton's Playboy Bunny costume for Halloween

Keanu Reeves once wore Dolly Parton's Playboy Bunny costume for Halloween
Queen has 'sleepless nights' when Prince William, family travel by helicopter

Queen has 'sleepless nights' when Prince William, family travel by helicopter
Former Spice Girl Mel B set to receive Order of the British Empire

Former Spice Girl Mel B set to receive Order of the British Empire

Kate Middleton, Prince William grew closer amid Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feud

Kate Middleton, Prince William grew closer amid Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feud

Latest

view all