Monday Dec 20 2021
Kate Middleton's latest romantic gesture to Prince William recreates sweet wedding memory: Watch

Monday Dec 20, 2021

Kate Middleton, who rules the hearts of fans with her glamorous and dynamic personality, has recreated a cutest memory of her royal wedding to Prince William at a recent Christmas carol concert.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were surrounded by reminders of their royal wedding at the Christmas carol concert on December 8, before The Special airs on ITV1 in the UK on Christmas Eve the network shared a glimpse at the festivities. 

In the clip, as Ellie Goulding performs a rendition of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," Kate and William share a sweet smile.

Some social media users have shared the lovely moment by collaging it with the wedding clip.

Surprisingly, not only was the concert held at Westminster Abbey, where the couple exchanged their wedding vows in 2011, but Goulding was the voice behind their first dance as husband and wife.

Kate Middleton's latest romantic gesture attracted massive likes and hearts as she recreated an iconic wedding memory.

Kate Middleton's fans were over the moon to have such beautiful gesture from the 'Queen in waiting' as the Duchess's smile is everything to them. 

