Halyna Hutchins' dad wonders why Alec Baldwin isn’t being held responsible

Halyna Hutchins' dad is shocked over the fact that actor that Alec Baldwin “cannot be held partly responsible” for his daughter’s death.

Hutchin’s dad, Anatoly Androsovych, questioned it all during his interview with The Sun and was quoted saying, "Why did he sweep out his tweets when it became clear the shooting was on rehearsal?"

"And why did he fire the shot during the preparations? The revolver is the type of gun which doesn’t shoot before the trigger is pressed and Alec is partially guilty for causing that shot."

Before concluding he also said, "It is clear to me Baldwin fired the shot from his hand so it’s hard for me to understand how he cannot be held partly responsible for my daughter’s death."

This interview comes shortly after Baldwin issued his own stance on the shooting and told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos.

"What’s really urgent is the gun wasn’t meant to be fired in that angle. I’m not shooting into the camera lens, I’m shooting just off [camera. I let go of the hammer of the gun and the gun goes off."