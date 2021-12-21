 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Halyna Hutchins' dad wonders why Alec Baldwin isn’t being held responsible

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 21, 2021

Halyna Hutchins dad wonders why Alec Baldwin isn’t being held responsible
Halyna Hutchins' dad wonders why Alec Baldwin isn’t being held responsible

Halyna Hutchins' dad is shocked over the fact that actor that Alec Baldwin “cannot be held partly responsible” for his daughter’s death.

Hutchin’s dad, Anatoly Androsovych, questioned it all during his interview with The Sun and was quoted saying, "Why did he sweep out his tweets when it became clear the shooting was on rehearsal?"

"And why did he fire the shot during the preparations? The revolver is the type of gun which doesn’t shoot before the trigger is pressed and Alec is partially guilty for causing that shot."

Before concluding he also said, "It is clear to me Baldwin fired the shot from his hand so it’s hard for me to understand how he cannot be held partly responsible for my daughter’s death."

This interview comes shortly after Baldwin issued his own stance on the shooting and told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos.

"What’s really urgent is the gun wasn’t meant to be fired in that angle. I’m not shooting into the camera lens, I’m shooting just off [camera. I let go of the hammer of the gun and the gun goes off."

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton's latest romantic gesture to Prince William recreates sweet wedding memory: Watch

Kate Middleton's latest romantic gesture to Prince William recreates sweet wedding memory: Watch
Spider-Man: No Way Home producer warned Zendaya, Tom Holland not to date

Spider-Man: No Way Home producer warned Zendaya, Tom Holland not to date
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle excited to attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle excited to attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations?
Emma Watson tears up over Hogwarts return in new trailer

Emma Watson tears up over Hogwarts return in new trailer
Tom Holland lauds Elizabeth Olsen for tutoring him on setting boundaries

Tom Holland lauds Elizabeth Olsen for tutoring him on setting boundaries
Kanye West turns Santa for Chicago kids with toy donation

Kanye West turns Santa for Chicago kids with toy donation
Kanye West holds special place in Victoria Beckham's heart

Kanye West holds special place in Victoria Beckham's heart
Ben Affleck proves his love to Jennifer Lopez by insulting Jennifer Garner?

Ben Affleck proves his love to Jennifer Lopez by insulting Jennifer Garner?
Twitter erupts over fears Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to rule UK

Twitter erupts over fears Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to rule UK
Kim Kardashian invites Pete Davidson to attend mum Kris Jenner's Christmas party

Kim Kardashian invites Pete Davidson to attend mum Kris Jenner's Christmas party
Keanu Reeves once wore Dolly Parton's Playboy Bunny costume for Halloween

Keanu Reeves once wore Dolly Parton's Playboy Bunny costume for Halloween
Queen has 'sleepless nights' when Prince William, family travel by helicopter

Queen has 'sleepless nights' when Prince William, family travel by helicopter

Latest

view all