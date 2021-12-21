 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Royal family will 'not allow' Queen to celebrate Christmas alone

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 21, 2021

Royal family will not allow Queen to celebrate Christmas alone

As the Firm has been hit with another Covid-19 wave, forcing Christmas celebrations at Windsor Castle, the royal family is said to "not allow" the Queen to spend Christmas alone.

Last year, the monarch had spent her Christmas celebrations with her last husband Prince Philip at her Berkshire home as they spent the holidays apart from the royal family for the first time in 30 years.

However, since the late Duke of Edinburgh’s death in April, concerns have grown over how the Queen will celebrate this year without Philip.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, while speaking on Royal Beat, the royal family will not allow the Queen to be alone despite last year's practice.

"The idea that the Queen will be on her own for Christmas without Philip I simply cannot believe the family will allow to happen."

"I don't think it will happen," she added.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth cancels Sandringham Christmas

Queen Elizabeth cancels Sandringham Christmas
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle should bow to Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle should bow to Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice
Kate Middleton’s closest confidant brought to light: report

Kate Middleton’s closest confidant brought to light: report
Queen Elizabeth planning last minute dash to ‘salvage’ Christmas

Queen Elizabeth planning last minute dash to ‘salvage’ Christmas
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning live Q&A session on social media: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning live Q&A session on social media: report
Princess Diana left alone for last Christmas as Prince William, Harry chose Queen: report

Princess Diana left alone for last Christmas as Prince William, Harry chose Queen: report
Prince Harry would have to ‘take the throne’ if disaster struck Prince William: report

Prince Harry would have to ‘take the throne’ if disaster struck Prince William: report
Pete Davidson’s family ‘signs off’ on Kim Kardashian: source

Pete Davidson’s family ‘signs off’ on Kim Kardashian: source
Halyna Hutchins' dad wonders why Alec Baldwin isn’t being held responsible

Halyna Hutchins' dad wonders why Alec Baldwin isn’t being held responsible
Kate Middleton's latest romantic gesture to Prince William recreates sweet wedding memory: Watch

Kate Middleton's latest romantic gesture to Prince William recreates sweet wedding memory: Watch
Spider-Man: No Way Home producer warned Zendaya, Tom Holland not to date

Spider-Man: No Way Home producer warned Zendaya, Tom Holland not to date
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle excited to attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle excited to attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations?

Latest

view all