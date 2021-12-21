Aishwarya Rai questioned for six hours during Panama Papers leak summon

Aishwarya Rai questioned for six hours during Panama Papers leak visit with ED

Indian actor Aishwarya Rai was grilled for almost six hours during her summon at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi.

The 48-year-old, who seems to be in trouble for off-shore companies, was also asked to submit personal documents, according to a report in PTI.

The daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, was the second member of the Bachchan family who had been asked to appear before the ED. Earlier this month Rai's husband Abhishek Bachchan was also summoned to ED over the same papers.

As per Indian media, the actress left the agency's office shortly after 7 PM on December 20. The actor was not allowed to leave before she submitted essential documents.