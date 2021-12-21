 
Ben Affleck reveals that he is ‘intimidated’ by Christopher Lloyd

Ben Affleck is still a huge Back to the Future fan as he recently revealed that he felt ‘intimidated’ by Christopher Lloyd.

During his chat with E! News on December 20, the Tender Bar actor expressed, “He's Doc from Back to the Future!"

"He showed up to the table read and I had that pang of being star struck, of seeing this guy emerge from off the screen. Particularly the movies you see as a young person can make such a big impression on you," the Batman star explained.

The Oscar-winning actor also reflected on the time when he tried to ask him for his autograph but failed. Affleck said, “I tried to ask him for his autograph but I couldn't get the courage.”

