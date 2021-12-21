 
Tuesday Dec 21 2021
Mel C teases Spice Girls reunion, says they are ‘constantly in talks’

Tuesday Dec 21, 2021

Sporty Spice says the group is once again planning a reunion tour after the success of their 2019 UK tour
Spice Girls member Melanie Chisholm, better known as Mel C or Sporty Spice to fans, says the group is once again planning a reunion tour after the success of their 2019 UK tour.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, Melanie teased fans with the revelation that she is ‘constantly’ in talks with fellow Spice Girls Gery Halliwell, Melanie Brown, and Emma Bunton, about impending concerts.

“I really hope so,” said Melanie of a getting back together with the girls.

“We're talking about it. We are talking about it constantly. It was always the plan. We did these amazing stadium shows in the UK islands two years ago. It was the best thing we've ever done. The creativity was so incredible. We had the best time.”

The 47-year-old went on to add, "We’ve got to come back. Because we love the US. Our fans here are amazing.”

She also previously told People magazine that they are also trying to get Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, on board this time after she refused the 2019 reunion tour and instead chose to focus on her family and fashion line. 

