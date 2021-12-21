Henry Cavill addresses possibility of bagging James Bond role

Cavill says ‘everything is on the table’ when it comes to the possibility of him being cast as James Bond

Henry Cavill says ‘everything is on the table’ when it comes to the possibility of him being cast as James Bond in the iconic franchise after the departure of Daniel Craig.

Cavill, who was touted to play Bond all the way back in 2005 but lost the role to Craig, told The Sunday Times, “Time will tell,” when asked if he is up for the role once again.

“You don't know which direction they want to take Bond in and so I like to say that everything's always on the table,” he added.

The Witcher star also addressed the similarities between Bond and his upcoming role in spy film Argylle, saying that ‘it depends’ whether there are any.

“We could be talking about Daniel's Bond, or whoever the next Bond is… They will probably be in their 30s or 40s—or early 40s. Maybe they'll even go younger, like they were considering with me when it was down to me and Daniel,” he said.