 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Henry Cavill addresses possibility of bagging James Bond role

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 21, 2021

Cavill says ‘everything is on the table’ when it comes to the possibility of him being cast as James Bond
Cavill says ‘everything is on the table’ when it comes to the possibility of him being cast as James Bond

Henry Cavill says ‘everything is on the table’ when it comes to the possibility of him being cast as James Bond in the iconic franchise after the departure of Daniel Craig.

Cavill, who was touted to play Bond all the way back in 2005 but lost the role to Craig, told The Sunday Times, “Time will tell,” when asked if he is up for the role once again.

“You don't know which direction they want to take Bond in and so I like to say that everything's always on the table,” he added.

The Witcher star also addressed the similarities between Bond and his upcoming role in spy film Argylle, saying that ‘it depends’ whether there are any.

“We could be talking about Daniel's Bond, or whoever the next Bond is… They will probably be in their 30s or 40s—or early 40s. Maybe they'll even go younger, like they were considering with me when it was down to me and Daniel,” he said. 

More From Entertainment:

After working with Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot thinks Blake Lively 'knows best'

After working with Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot thinks Blake Lively 'knows best'
Prince Charles makes personal donation for Afghan children at risk of dying of malnutrition

Prince Charles makes personal donation for Afghan children at risk of dying of malnutrition

Kate Middleton endorsed by Queen for a key duty days before Christmas

Kate Middleton endorsed by Queen for a key duty days before Christmas
Queen 'sidelined' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with 2019 Christmas Speech

Queen 'sidelined' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with 2019 Christmas Speech
Ryan Reynolds asked 'How's JLo' after being confused with Ben Affleck

Ryan Reynolds asked 'How's JLo' after being confused with Ben Affleck
Harry Potter star Tom Felton discusses how 'early fame' got in his head

Harry Potter star Tom Felton discusses how 'early fame' got in his head
Chris Noth's co-stars are 'deeply saddened' amid his sexual assault allegations

Chris Noth's co-stars are 'deeply saddened' amid his sexual assault allegations
'Queen wants William to stop flying helicopters because Harry is next in line to the throne'

'Queen wants William to stop flying helicopters because Harry is next in line to the throne'
Chris Noth out of ‘The Equalizer’ amid sexual assault allegations

Chris Noth out of ‘The Equalizer’ amid sexual assault allegations

Another week, another heartbreak for the Queen

Another week, another heartbreak for the Queen
Madonna is back in the studio, teases ‘surprise’ in new year

Madonna is back in the studio, teases ‘surprise’ in new year
Kourtney Kardashian lights up the internet with her sizzling snaps ahead of Christmas

Kourtney Kardashian lights up the internet with her sizzling snaps ahead of Christmas

Latest

view all