Tuesday Dec 21 2021
Britney Spears' lawyer slams singer's father Jamie over legal fee payment demand

Tuesday Dec 21, 2021

Britney Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart has blasted Jamie Spears over his demand to the singer for his legal fees following his suspension from her now-terminated conservatorship.

Britney's lawyer described the request as an ‘abomination’, saying: "Mr Spears reaped many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator, while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney’s work and hard-earned money."

"The conservatorship has been terminated and Mr Spears was suspended ignominiously. Under the circumstances, his petition is not only legally meritless, it is an abomination."

Mathew Rosengart continued: "Britney poignantly testified about the pain her father caused her and this only adds to it. This is not what a father who loves his daughter does."

