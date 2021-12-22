Punjab registered over 2,900 FIRs to fight smog problem: relief commissioner

People commute along a street amid heavy smoggy conditions in Lahore. Photo: AFP

Smog problem alleviated as a result of effective government measures, claims Punjab relief commissioner.

2,970 FIRs registered, hefty fine imposed to tackle smog troubles, says Babar Hayat Tarar.

Hefty fine imposed on industrial emissions, stubble burning and traffic violations.



LAHORE: Punjab has registered over 2,970 FIRs between October 1 and December 18, and a hefty fine has been imposed on industrial emissions, stubble burning and traffic violations to tackle its smog problem, according to Punjab relief commissioner Babar Hayat Tarar.





Tarar, Senior Member Board of Revenue, told the media that the smog problem has been alleviated as a result of effective government measures, The News reported.

Flight, train operations disrupted as smog blankets Punjab