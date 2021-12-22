 
Punjab registered over 2,900 FIRs to fight smog problem: relief commissioner

Wednesday Dec 22, 2021

People commute along a street amid heavy smoggy conditions in Lahore. Photo: AFP
  • Smog problem alleviated as a result of effective government measures, claims Punjab relief commissioner.
  • 2,970 FIRs registered, hefty fine imposed to tackle smog troubles, says Babar Hayat Tarar.
  • Hefty fine imposed on industrial emissions, stubble burning and traffic violations.

LAHORE: Punjab has registered over 2,970 FIRs between October 1 and December 18, and a hefty fine has been imposed on industrial emissions, stubble burning and traffic violations to tackle its smog problem, according to Punjab relief commissioner Babar Hayat Tarar.


Tarar, Senior Member Board of Revenue, told the media that the smog problem has been alleviated as a result of effective government measures, The News reported.

Flight, train operations disrupted as smog blankets Punjab

Last week, the central and southern areas of Punjab remained blanketed by smog, which resulted in disruption of flight and train operations in some cities of the province.

Several flights from the Lahore and Sialkot airports faced delays due to the critical smog situation. Four flights scheduled for Lahore were diverted to Islamabad, Daily Jang had reported.

The publication had stated that the schedule of trains from Karachi and Quetta was also affected.

Meanwhile, motorways were blocked for traffic at different spots after reports of several traffic accidents.

M2 from Bhera, M4 from Shershah to Shamkot and M5 from the Jalalpur interchange to Shershah and from Rohri to Guddu were also blocked.

