Kourtney Kardashian reacts to pregnancy rumours

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has reacted to the rumours that she was pregnant with her first child with fiancé Travis Barker.



Taking to Instagram stories and her lifestyle website, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a number of pics in bikini to shut down the speculations about her pregnancy.

Rumours emerged last week that Kourtney was expecting her first baby with fiancé US musician Travis Barker.

In the sizzling bikini pictures, Kourtney can be seen flaunting her slender tummy.

Kourtney and fiancé Travis Barker confirmed their romance in February and announced engagement in October this year.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian, 42 is also a mother of three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign. She shares her kids with ex partner Scott Disick.