Wednesday Dec 22 2021
Kate Middleton overjoyed to welcome new baby in Kensington Palace

Wednesday Dec 22, 2021

Kate Middleton is said to be overjoyed over welcoming a new baby in Kensington Palace.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s stylist and personal assistant Natasha Archer and her husband Chris Jackson, who is a royal photographer welcomed their second child.

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared the news of their latest addition to their family.

Kate is expected to be elated by the news as Natasha has been a long-time aide and friend, who has been behind a number of looks that Kate received praise for.

It is pertinent to mention that Natasha was known her putting together looks for the Duchess outside the hospital after giving birth to her children.

