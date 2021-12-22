Queen Elizabeth's son-in-law tests positive for COVID-19

Princess Anne's husband Sir Timothy Laurence has tested positive for Covid-19, according to the British media.

A report said, Queen Elizabeth's daughter and her husband won't be able to join the monarch for Christmas Day.

Commenting on the report royal commentator Angela Levin said the "Queen will be disappointed not to see Princess Anne at Windsor because her husband Sir Timothy has tested positive for Covid."

Princess Anne

She said "Anne is very dutiful and the offspring most like the late Prince Philip. Same sense of humour, same attitude. Hopefully he will recover soon."



Anne, Princess Royal is the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. She is 17th in the line of succession to the British throne and has been Princess Royal since 1987.



Earlier, Queen Elizabeth cancelled her family Christmas party due to surge of Omicron in the United Kingdom.