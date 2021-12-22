 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick rekindles romance with model Bella Banos, enjoys beach date in St Barts

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 22, 2021

Scott Disick rekindles romance with model Bella Banos, enjoys beach date in St Barts

Scott Discik has surprised fans as he reunited with on-again, off-again flame Bella Banos while vacationing in St. Barts ahead of Christmas.

The 38-year-old American media personality was spotted strolling with bikini-clade model Bella Banos at a beach. The duo were photographed while enjoying the date.

The 25-year-old model was looking smashing as she showed off her fit frame in a lime green thong-style bikini. While, Disick cut a casual figure in a short-sleeve button-down shirt and swim trunks.

Scott Disick rekindles romance with model Bella Banos, enjoys beach date in St Barts

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has been spending time with the model for years, and was last spotted with her at Nobu Malibu in October 2020 after he and Sofia Richie broke up.  

The Talentless founder was first linked to Amelia Gray Hamlin in the same month, whom he went on to date for almost a year. The couple called it quits in September 2021.

Scott Disick has been spending time with a multitude of women, including Brooklyn Beckham’s ex Hana Cross, Christine Burke and model Elizabeth Grace Lindley, since his split from Hamlin and the news of ex Kourtney Kardashian getting engaged to Travis Barker.

More From Entertainment:

Who will be with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor on Christmas Day?

Who will be with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor on Christmas Day?
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson making ‘more of an effort’ to get to know each other

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson making ‘more of an effort’ to get to know each other
Prince Harry could be roped in to testify against Prince Andrew in sex case

Prince Harry could be roped in to testify against Prince Andrew in sex case
Queen Elizabeth's son-in-law tests positive for COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth's son-in-law tests positive for COVID-19
Prince Harry and Meghan not allowed to have dinner by a local restaurant

Prince Harry and Meghan not allowed to have dinner by a local restaurant
Bella Hadid wants govt to heed Kim Kardashian's demand

Bella Hadid wants govt to heed Kim Kardashian's demand
How Rihanna turned Vietnamese designer into major household name

How Rihanna turned Vietnamese designer into major household name

Kanye West makes swift exit from fellow musician Offset's birthday party

Kanye West makes swift exit from fellow musician Offset's birthday party
Moment when Prince Philip's 'world collapsed' uncovered

Moment when Prince Philip's 'world collapsed' uncovered

Tom Cruise rents Winston Churchill’s war rooms for ‘Mission: Impossible 8'

Tom Cruise rents Winston Churchill’s war rooms for ‘Mission: Impossible 8'
‘The Matrix Resurrections’ slammed by critics in early reviews

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ slammed by critics in early reviews

Queen honours Kate Middleton days prior to major Christmas event

Queen honours Kate Middleton days prior to major Christmas event

Latest

view all