Ryan Reynolds touches on being mistaken for Ben Affleck’

Ryan Reynolds recently gushed over some of the rib-tickling encounters he’s had with people who mistook him for being Ben Affleck.

Reynolds weighed in on it all during his candid appearance on the Dear Hank and John podcast.



There he started off by recalling, "There's a pizza place in the East Village in New York that I've been going to for years. They believe I'm Ben Affleck and I've never corrected them."

While he chooses not to correct anyone, Reynolds did make it clear that he never accepts any freebies intended for Affleck.

He even admitted, "I do everything normal like everybody else. They just think I'm Ben Affleck. They'll ask how J.Lo is" and he replies by saying either, ‘Great’ or ‘Good’, but then ‘I get [my] pizza and off I go’.

One of the biggest reasons people end up believing that he is Affleck is because he always seems “mildly put out” by the barrage of personal questions.

Plus, "When I leave, they think: I don't think Ben Affleck is amused by us and our questions," but concluded by admitting, "I gotta be more chipper."