Thursday Dec 23 2021
Jada Pinkett makes hilarious quips under anaesthesia: ‘This is so great’

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

Jada Pinkett recently weighed in on the quips she made during the course of her anaesthesia-induced loosed shenanigans.

The clip shared to Facebook includes Pinkett talking at length about her “relaxing” colonoscopy procedure despite the fact that “sticking cameras” there tends to be “a little cumbersome, you know.”

While explaining it all, amid the hilarious giggles of her son Jaden, Pinkett claimed, "For a moment I have a bit of a panic when I first started. I was just like I got scared but I just want people to know that it was very easeful process. I feel good. I feel extra good because I'm on the other side."

For those unversed, Pinkett is following in the footsteps of her husband Will Smitth with her decision to follow through with the colonoscopy since his one flagged a precancerous polyp long before it became serious.

