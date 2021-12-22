 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez cuts a stylish figure in yellow sweatsuit during lunch date with loved ones

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 22, 2021

Jennifer Lopez cuts a stylish figure in yellow sweatsuit during lunch date with loved ones

Jennifer Lopez took moments out from her whirlwind romance with Ben Affleck and spent some quality time with her daughter Emme, sister Lynda Lopez, her daughter Lucie at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

The 52-year-old stunned onlookers with her chic look as she rocked a cozy yellow sweat suit. The singer and her daughter Emme took a break from shopping to grab lunch in West Hollywood.

After lunch meeting at the San Vicente Bungalow, the mother-daughter duo were also spotted enjoying lollipops while strolling on the street.

Jennifer Lopez cuts a stylish figure in yellow sweatsuit during lunch date with loved ones

Lopez opted casual but comfortable look for her afternoon outing with Emme . She also wore green sneakers, brown sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and a protective face mask. 

Ben Affleck's sweetheart completed her amazing look with a yellow Valentino handbag that was wrapped around her shoulder. Her daughter, meanwhile, wore a green T-shirt, plaid sweater, and denim jeans. 

 Jennifer Lopez and her daughter were joined by the singer's sister Lynda Lopez, Lynda’s daughter Lucie Wren, 13, and J.Lo’s manager Benny Medina for the shopping and lunch date.

More From Entertainment:

Alicia Witt's parents found dead as she asked fans to get signed copies of her new book

Alicia Witt's parents found dead as she asked fans to get signed copies of her new book
Ryan Reynolds touches on being mistaken for Ben Affleck’

Ryan Reynolds touches on being mistaken for Ben Affleck’
Who will be with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor on Christmas Day?

Who will be with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor on Christmas Day?
Scott Disick rekindles romance with model Bella Banos, enjoys beach date in St Barts

Scott Disick rekindles romance with model Bella Banos, enjoys beach date in St Barts
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson making ‘more of an effort’ to get to know each other

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson making ‘more of an effort’ to get to know each other
Prince Harry could be roped in to testify against Prince Andrew in sex case

Prince Harry could be roped in to testify against Prince Andrew in sex case
Queen Elizabeth's son-in-law tests positive for COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth's son-in-law tests positive for COVID-19
Prince Harry and Meghan not allowed to have dinner by a local restaurant

Prince Harry and Meghan not allowed to have dinner by a local restaurant
Bella Hadid wants govt to heed Kim Kardashian's demand

Bella Hadid wants govt to heed Kim Kardashian's demand
How Rihanna turned Vietnamese designer into major household name

How Rihanna turned Vietnamese designer into major household name

Kanye West makes swift exit from fellow musician Offset's birthday party

Kanye West makes swift exit from fellow musician Offset's birthday party
Moment when Prince Philip's 'world collapsed' uncovered

Moment when Prince Philip's 'world collapsed' uncovered

Latest

view all