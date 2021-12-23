Cardi B leaves her hubby Offset in awe with $2 million birthday gift

Offset was given $2 million cheque by his sweetheart Cardi B on his 30th birthday.

The Bodak Yellow has doubled her husband's bliss as she gave a cheque for $2,000,000 (£1.7million) on his special day.



The rapper took to a stage with a microphone to declare her love for Offset, telling him that he has ‘everything’ so she decided to give him money, which was obviously a bit more than just a fiver in a card.



The Up songstress, who shares two children with Offset, said the money is towards her husband’s ‘business ventures’ coming in 2022, as she thanked him for ‘everything.’

She also gushed over Offset and expressed her feeling for him: "Happy birthday, I love you. Thank you for everything, thank you for my son, my daughter, let’s turn up, come on!"

The event also had VIP guests, including Kanye West, The Game, Takeoff, French and Quavo, who were all there to witness Offset become $2million richer, thanks to his wife.