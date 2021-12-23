Kim Kardashian receives criticism for ‘trying too hard’ to look like Beyoncé

Famed American model Kim Kardashian left internet into a frenzy after she debuted her latest look for new SKIMS promo shot on social media.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a bunch of new promo shots for her SKIMS brand of Solutionwear, in which she can be seen donning her latest avatar, which gave off major Beyoncé vibes.

Netizens were left stunned as they mistook the fashion mogul for the pop music icon – especially for their strikingly similar crimpled hairstyles.

The 41-year-old reality TV star posed in several body-fitting outfits to promote the brand’s latest shapewear collection.

In one of the shots, the supermodel sported a navy blue long-sleeve bodysuit. She opted for nude makeup, lightened her dark locks, with crimpled and voluminous ends, and completed her look with a pair of black sunglasses.

Fans took to the internet and expressed their shock at how alike they looked, bashing Kim for ‘trying too hard’ to look like Queen Bey in the comments.

One internet user commented, "I swear, I thought Beyoncé did campaign for skims." Another believed the resemblance was uncanny, tweeting: "I thought that’s Beyoncé on the left"