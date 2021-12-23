 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 23 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ star Sally Ann Howes passes away at 91

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

The cause of Sally Ann Howes’ death has not been revealed
The cause of Sally Ann Howes’ death has not been revealed

Sally Ann Howes, who worked as a child actor before she later starred in the 1968 film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang with Dick Van Dyke, has died. She was 91.

Her son Andrew Hart Adler confirmed his mother’s death in an interview with the Press Association on Wednesday.

Her nephew, Toby Howes, said on Twitter that the family hoped Howes could “hold on” until the Christmas screening of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, but he said she ultimately died peacefully in her sleep.

The cause of Howes’ death has not been revealed.

The New York Times reported she died in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Sunday.

Howes, an English actor, began her career on the big screen at the age of 12 in the 1943 film Thursday’s Child, where she played a schoolgirl turned successful actor.

She comes from an acting lineage that includes her parents, Bobby Howes and Patricia Malone.

In five decades, Howes made appearances in more than 140 films, musicals, plays and television projects including the screen adaption of Charles Dickens’ Nicholas Nickleby and The History of Mr. Polly.

She made her biggest splash as the character Truly Scrumptious in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, which became a holiday favorite.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang was often broadcasted on Christmas Day in the United Kingdom.

Howes also made a mark in the theater realm. She earned a Tony Award nomination for her performance in Brigadoon at the New York City Opera in 1962.

The later part of her career was spent in theater. She made her last appearance on screen in the limited series Secrets in 1992. - AP 

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton braved through pandemic by confiding in music

Kate Middleton braved through pandemic by confiding in music
Meghan Markle 'frantically' squeezes in last minute Christmas shopping

Meghan Markle 'frantically' squeezes in last minute Christmas shopping
Kate Middleton hosts special Christmas Carol concert for unsung Covid heroes

Kate Middleton hosts special Christmas Carol concert for unsung Covid heroes
Wedding photography: Irfan Ahson talks about modern day trends

Wedding photography: Irfan Ahson talks about modern day trends
Former ‘Home Alone’ star lands in jail for allegedly strangling girlfriend

Former ‘Home Alone’ star lands in jail for allegedly strangling girlfriend
Drake tattoos late Virgil Abloh on his arm as tribute

Drake tattoos late Virgil Abloh on his arm as tribute
Watch: Benedict Cumberbatch runs across hall to meet fans, gets chased by security

Watch: Benedict Cumberbatch runs across hall to meet fans, gets chased by security
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded 'very good neighbours' through kind gesture

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded 'very good neighbours' through kind gesture
James Franco confesses sleeping with acting students: 'I was not clearheaded'

James Franco confesses sleeping with acting students: 'I was not clearheaded'
Britney Spears teases new song on Instagram, ‘I will be my own cheerleader’

Britney Spears teases new song on Instagram, ‘I will be my own cheerleader’

Kim Kardashian opts for 'group dates' with Pete Davidson so Kanye West is not hurt

Kim Kardashian opts for 'group dates' with Pete Davidson so Kanye West is not hurt
Kate Middleton turns a Christmas helper for Westminster Abbey carol service: Photos

Kate Middleton turns a Christmas helper for Westminster Abbey carol service: Photos

Latest

view all