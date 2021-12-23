Britney Spears teases new song on Instagram, ‘I will be my own cheerleader’

Music sensation Britney Spears’s latest Instagram post is a reminder for her fans that she’s the queen of pop music.

The Toxic hitmaker, after her conservatorship termination last month, took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday and showed off her killer vocals as she teased a new song release.

Moreover, the 40-year-old singer, once again - took a dig at her family in a lengthy caption about what they put her through.

Sharing the video, the Criminal singer wrote, “I just realized this today guys … after what my family tried to do to me three years ago … I needed to be my own cheerleader !!!! God knows they weren’t.”

In the shared clip, Spears can be seen singing high notes in her bathroom. She was sporting her casual look including, low-rise jeans and a purple crop top.

“No … I’m not auditioning for anything !!!! I’m reminding myself and the world of who I am !!!!” she writes. “Yes … I will be my own cheerleader … why ???? I’m here to remind my white ‘classy’ family that I haven’t forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget !!!!” she added.

She concluded on teasing her new song is in the works and said, “Pssss new song in the works … I’m gonna let you know what I mean !!!!!”

Last month, a judge terminated Spears’ conservatorship, under which she had been living since 2008.