Kareena Kapoor counts days to reunite with her family, ‘two days to go’

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, shared updates from the 12th day of her quarantine life with fans on Thursday.

The Omkara actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a note, expressing that she cannot wait to reunite with her family after this quarantine period ends.

She wrote, "I am still trying to figure out if we are in COVID times or not...anyway, day 12...two days to go...stay safe all"

In another story, the Good Newwz actress updated her fans that she is recovering well and shared a glimpse into her quarantine routine. She posted a gorgeous picture of herself, donning red lip color and wearing comfy PJs.

The mother of two captioned the post as, "Pyjama, lipstick and a pout... quite the combination... try it!!"

Kareena, 41, and a few of her friends, including Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, tested positive for COVID-19 last week after attending a party at Karan Johar's residence.

On Monday last week (Dec. 18), the Ki & Ka actress announced that she has contracted the virus. She posted a statement on her IG Story that read, "I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.