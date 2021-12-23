 
Travis Barker gets a love note and doodle from Kourtney Kardashian

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker never fail to impress their fans with their adorable PDA moments shared on social media.

Recently, the drummer, 46, took to his Instagram Stories and revealed a simple yet loving gesture of his fiancée Kourtney. The Blink-182 member posted a picture of doodle art, drawn by his sweetheart.

The doodle by Kardashian, 42, read, "Travis Barker forever + ever... I love you my baby, Kourtney Mary Kardashian."

Earlier, Barker, who often lauds his fiancée's tattooing skills, showed off a tattoo which read "I love you" in Kardashian's handwriting.

The rock band musician, who has over 100 tattoos on his body, revealed his "favorite tattoo" that his fiancée gave him back in May.

"My favorite tattoo from my favorite tattoo artist," Barker captioned a snap of his arm where the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star inked him.

Barker and Kardashian made their relationship Instagram official in February this year.

