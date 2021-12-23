 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan's fans take a jibe at Kate Middleton over her intimate photo with William

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

Meghans fans take a jibe at Kate Middleton over her intimate photo with William

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been accused of staging a photo during the royals' Christmas carol concert.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge gave a tribute to unsung COVID-19 heroes at Westminster Abbey where Kate donned a red Catherine Walker coat as she hosted the event in absence of 95-year-old monarch.

The event, which will air on Christmas Eve on ITV, was filmed at Westminster Abbey and features the likes of Ellie Golding, Leona Lewis and Kate Garraway.

The intimate pictures, which garnered massive likes from the royalists, apparently could not mesmerise Meghan's fans.

As some social media users have accused the Cambridges of staging photos during the event.

Responding to the snap, a Twitter user @Cromwell606 said one photo looked "rehearsed".

And @ATaylorSaunders agreed, saying: "It is rehearsed anyway."

Meanwhile, user @Lost_In_Films_ said: "So she does stop grinning, she's either not getting her own way or reminding him who's boss"

But others were quick to defend Kate and William, with user @montanabrit66 saying: "How can it be rehearsed that they knew exactly when the camera was going to be on them. Come on use your brain and be realistic."

The criticism comes after the Queen endorsed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Christmas carol concert.

The Royal Family, as per the German tradition, usually comes together and exchange gifts at Sandringham on the 24th, but due to COVID-19 this sadly won't be taking place. Instead, they will all tune in to Kate's carol concert.

More From Entertainment:

Chris Martin confirms Coldplay will stop making music in 2025

Chris Martin confirms Coldplay will stop making music in 2025

Lilibet is here! Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unveil daughter in Christmas card

Lilibet is here! Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unveil daughter in Christmas card
Prince William, Prince Harry miss out on longstanding Christmas tradition

Prince William, Prince Harry miss out on longstanding Christmas tradition
Scott Disick relationship made Amelia Hamlin lose 'sense of self'

Scott Disick relationship made Amelia Hamlin lose 'sense of self'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beat Prince William, Kate Middleton in popularity title

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beat Prince William, Kate Middleton in popularity title

Clarence House confirms Charles to join Queen on Christmas Day

Clarence House confirms Charles to join Queen on Christmas Day
Travis Barker gets a love note and doodle from Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker gets a love note and doodle from Kourtney Kardashian
Kate Middleton's new video features reindeer despite criticism from animal rights activists

Kate Middleton's new video features reindeer despite criticism from animal rights activists

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may reveal Lilibet on family Christmas card

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may reveal Lilibet on family Christmas card
Nick Jonas praises ‘amazing’ wife Priyanka Chopra after ‘The Matrix’ release

Nick Jonas praises ‘amazing’ wife Priyanka Chopra after ‘The Matrix’ release
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Christmas plans ft. expensive gifts, parade

Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Christmas plans ft. expensive gifts, parade
Kate Middleton braved through pandemic by confiding in music

Kate Middleton braved through pandemic by confiding in music

Latest

view all