 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick relationship made Amelia Hamlin lose 'sense of self'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

Amelia Hamlin lost sense of self during relationship with Scott Disick
Amelia Hamlin lost 'sense of self' during relationship with Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin is looking back at 2021 with a heavy heart and breve lessons.

The 19-year-old, who broke up with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality TV star this October, says that she lost her sense of self during the year in an elaborate Instagram note.

"2021… the year of the bleached brow & dreams coming true…," she wrote, while referencing photos of her bleaching her brows blonde. "The year that i completely lost my sense of self.. not knowing that i would reclaim it even more authentically. the year that i went to new york and never left. thank u 2021 … thank you to everyone that made my dreams come true.. u know who u r!!! I LOVE U!!!!! " Amelia wrote on Wednesday.

Other photos in Amelia's slew of photos feature her running in New York City. Ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, with whom Amelia parted ways the same year, was missing from her carousel of photos.

