Prince William, Prince Harry miss out on longstanding Christmas tradition

File Footage





With the new Covid-19 strain canceling the royal family’s Christmas celebrations at Sandringham, it also sees the cancellation of a very special Christmas tradition that Prince Harry and Prince William shared.

Traditionally, the two brothers would play on opposing football teams for a charity match which they have described to have led them to share a "unique bond".

Richard Kay, a royal commentator, said: "Harry and William, when they were teenagers, were enormously competitive, you know they didn’t hold back."

"They would chop each other down if they were going for the ball together."

However, this practice has since ended since Prince Harry made the move across the pond with his wife Meghan Markle to the US.

This year will mark the third year for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to not be in the UK for the holidays.