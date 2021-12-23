 
Thursday Dec 23 2021
Minal Khan’s hubby Ahsan Mohsin reveals biggest change since marriage

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

Minal Khan tied the knot with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram earlier this year in September
Minal Khan tied the knot with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram earlier this year but the couple has routinely been subjected to online criticism and trolling since before their marriage.

Now, during a recent interview session with actor Ahsan Khan, Ahsan lightly touched upon the incessant abuse the couple has to take on, joking that it has been one of the biggest changes in his personal life since getting with Minal.

When asked how he feels about the attention he now gets owing to his famous wife, Ahsan said, “It’s great to be with her (Minal) because she is a wonderful person, of course…”

He was then asked to reflect on any changes in his personal life to which he replied, “No, just that now I get to hear a lot more abuses, that wasn’t the case before.”

The response elicited loud laughs from Minal, who added, “He never got abused before, but now with me, an actor… celebrities get abused.”

Watch:


Babar Azam signs cricket bat for Fahad Mustafa’s star-struck son: Watch

Sushmita Sen announces breakup with boyfriend Rohman: 'The love remains'

Mariam Ansari gets married in unconventional ‘shendi’ event: Watch

Hira Mani’s concert at Faisalabad college takes internet by storm: Watch

Kareena Kapoor counts days to reunite with her family, ‘two days to go’

Iqra Aziz drops first photo of son Kabir: 'Happy 5months my baby boy'

Esra Bilgic goes head-to-toe desi in unseen photo with Arslan Butt

Photo: Shah Rukh Khan is back! King spotted shooting in Mumbai

‘Koffee Shots With Karan’: Sara Ali Khan reveals she rehearsed Chaka Chak dance in KJo's bathroom

‘83’: Kabir Khan says Deepika Padukone was always his preference to play Romi

Aishwarya Rai sends love to parents on wedding anniversary amid Panama leaks probe

Alia Bhatt is a vision in Pakistani designer Faraz Manan's creation

