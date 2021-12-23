Minal Khan’s hubby Ahsan Mohsin reveals biggest change since marriage

Minal Khan tied the knot with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram earlier this year in September

Minal Khan tied the knot with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram earlier this year but the couple has routinely been subjected to online criticism and trolling since before their marriage.

Now, during a recent interview session with actor Ahsan Khan, Ahsan lightly touched upon the incessant abuse the couple has to take on, joking that it has been one of the biggest changes in his personal life since getting with Minal.

When asked how he feels about the attention he now gets owing to his famous wife, Ahsan said, “It’s great to be with her (Minal) because she is a wonderful person, of course…”

He was then asked to reflect on any changes in his personal life to which he replied, “No, just that now I get to hear a lot more abuses, that wasn’t the case before.”

The response elicited loud laughs from Minal, who added, “He never got abused before, but now with me, an actor… celebrities get abused.”

Watch:



